Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at Svb Leerink

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $437,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,730 shares of company stock worth $4,434,179. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Analyst Recommendations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SPS Commerce Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
SPS Commerce Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ingevity Price Target to $67.00
Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Ingevity Price Target to $67.00
Wolfe Research Lowers Hyatt Hotels to Peer Perform
Wolfe Research Lowers Hyatt Hotels to Peer Perform
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stake Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stake Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
SunTrust Banks Raises Essex Property Trust Price Target to $330.00
SunTrust Banks Raises Essex Property Trust Price Target to $330.00
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,062 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,062 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report