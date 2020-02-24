Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICPT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $437,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 35,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,543,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,730 shares of company stock worth $4,434,179. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

