First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 395,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,282,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,697,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $211.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $159.96 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.17.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

