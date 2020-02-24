Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Nomura

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH opened at $46.97 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.