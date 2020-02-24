Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Raised by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $72.36 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

