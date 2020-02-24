First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 801 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $104.93 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

