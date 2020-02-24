First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.65% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $54.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

