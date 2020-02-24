BTIG Research Downgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIB. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.
NYSE CIB opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.
