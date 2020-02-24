BTIG Research Downgrades Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIB. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.

NYSE CIB opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $105,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after buying an additional 148,718 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 43,337 shares in the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

