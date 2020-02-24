LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LMPX opened at $14.81 on Friday. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director Elias Nadim Nader purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 131,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,715.48. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.