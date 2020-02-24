LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LMPX opened at $14.81 on Friday. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90.
In related news, Director Elias Nadim Nader purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Also, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 131,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,715.48. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.