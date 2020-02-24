First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cigna by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,761,000 after buying an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,360,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $217.19 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.