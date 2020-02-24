Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.15.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.