Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 71,878 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

