First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.15 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

