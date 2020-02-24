First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,124 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $40.46 on Monday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

