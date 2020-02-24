Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,557 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE:VER opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

