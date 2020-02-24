First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $369.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.20.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

