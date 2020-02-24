Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $168.06 on Monday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $117.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

