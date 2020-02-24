First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,175 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $142.20 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.47 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

