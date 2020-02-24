Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,826.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

