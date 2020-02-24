Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 747 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 733,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,272,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 5,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,826.75. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,586.57 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

