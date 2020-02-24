First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $158.09 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.22.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

