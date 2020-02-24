Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,414,190,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,968.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,826.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

