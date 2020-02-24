First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 629,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 223,711 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 28,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 147,142 shares of company stock worth $1,082,869. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

