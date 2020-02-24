First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $160.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $148.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.63 and a 12 month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

