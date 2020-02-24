First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

