First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,453 Shares of Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 164,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 94,951 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GGZ opened at $11.82 on Monday. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

