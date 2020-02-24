First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

