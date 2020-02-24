Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $379.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $328.72 and a 12 month high of $384.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.42 and a 200-day moving average of $361.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

