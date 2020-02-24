Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 342 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

IGV opened at $258.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.36. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

