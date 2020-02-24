First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDMV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period.

Shares of HDMV stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

