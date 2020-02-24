First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock worth $6,771,967. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

NYSE PNC opened at $153.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.