First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $181.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

