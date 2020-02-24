GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.08 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.