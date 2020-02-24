First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,282,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,793,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,422,000 after buying an additional 606,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 10,691.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 601,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 595,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $119.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

