First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

NASDAQ STX opened at $54.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

