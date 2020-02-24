Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.77.

NYSE SPG opened at $142.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.74. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

