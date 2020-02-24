Dohj LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 35,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,047,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,010,000 after purchasing an additional 61,870 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

