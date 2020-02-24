First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 702 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $164.53 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $138.99 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.