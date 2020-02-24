First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,335.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BLV stock opened at $107.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.