First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 304,792 shares of company stock worth $94,547,663. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $304.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.72 and its 200-day moving average is $299.57. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

