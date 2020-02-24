First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

