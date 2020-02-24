Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.7% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,095.97 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1,826.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

