Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 68,311 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,311 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,003,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75,857 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

