Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 707,820 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707,820 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $32,672.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,067.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $209.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.64 and a 200-day moving average of $181.37. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

