Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,206 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of Interface worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Interface during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

TILE opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

