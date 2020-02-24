Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $19.68 Million Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,958 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 2.27% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

