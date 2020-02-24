Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $19.68 Million Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,958 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 2.27% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,124 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,124 Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF
Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co.
Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lam Research Co.
Vereit Inc Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
Vereit Inc Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Humana Inc
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Humana Inc
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 755 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.
First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 755 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co.
Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report