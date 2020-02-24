Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,607 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.90% of Wabash National worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Wabash National by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE WNC opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $672.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.20. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.