Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 735,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,247,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 671,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 304,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ALEX stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.