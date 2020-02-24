Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,832 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

APOG stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

