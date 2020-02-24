EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,904 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of EnPro Industries worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPO opened at $60.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NPO. TheStreet lowered EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

