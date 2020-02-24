Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,374 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.32% of Cohu worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,001,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,741,000 after purchasing an additional 778,401 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after buying an additional 198,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,107,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

COHU opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $896.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

